British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BTLCY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 10,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

