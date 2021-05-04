Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BCOV has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Brightcove stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.80 million, a PE ratio of -40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

