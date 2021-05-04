Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWB. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

