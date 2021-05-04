Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NVE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVE by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVEC opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.