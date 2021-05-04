Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 1,808,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

