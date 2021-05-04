BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

