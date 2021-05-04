BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Update

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 282,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

