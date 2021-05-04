Boyd Gaming Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

