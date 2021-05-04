BOX Token (BOX) Reaches One Day Volume of $137.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $137.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00285097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

