Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BOX by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 679,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 123,330 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of BOX by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

