Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Gap Up to $14.52

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $14.99. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 19,821 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

