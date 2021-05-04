BOScoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,735.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $2,735.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 124.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000689 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

