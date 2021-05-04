Booking (BKNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of ($7.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $54 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,440.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,390.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

