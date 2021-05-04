Booking (BKNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of ($7.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $54 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BKNG opened at $2,440.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,390.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.