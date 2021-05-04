Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,733. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $759.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.