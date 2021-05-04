BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNP. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.17 ($66.09).

EPA:BNP opened at €53.46 ($62.89) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.85.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

