BMO Capital Markets Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Market Perform

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

UPS opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.34. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

