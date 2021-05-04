Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) versus Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Critical Review

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and Airborne Wireless Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $454.87 million 0.24 -$61.08 million ($4.67) -1.29 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

Blue Apron has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Blue Apron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -12.78% -91.24% -24.21% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Apron and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.27%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Apron has a beta of -3.23, indicating that its share price is 423% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Apron beats Airborne Wireless Network on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

