BlockMesh 1-Day Volume Hits $1,281.00 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $496,073.60 and $1,281.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00079835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00861763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.57 or 0.09828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00100320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043451 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.