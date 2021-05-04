BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

