BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Reduced by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $820.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $778.84 and its 200 day moving average is $718.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $832.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total transaction of $1,305,437.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,499 shares of company stock worth $10,408,036. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

