Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$46,110.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$46,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,690.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$472.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.67.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLN. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

