Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Anthony W. Boor Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLKB opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 146.22, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.