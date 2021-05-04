Black Knight (BKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Knight stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

