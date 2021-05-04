Black Knight (BKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Black Knight stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
