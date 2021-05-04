BitMax Token (BTMX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.93 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00088529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.71 or 0.00867075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.44 or 0.10018459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044537 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.