Bitcoin Zero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $362.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $111,568.64 and $362.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00274649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.01158174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00752118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,555.73 or 1.00199810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

