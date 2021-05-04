Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Now Covered by Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of BIRDF opened at $7.65 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

