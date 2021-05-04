Birake (BIR) Market Cap Tops $1.09 Million

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Birake coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Birake has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $457.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Birake has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00270283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.01163174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00738180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.33 or 0.99701374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Birake Profile

Birake’s total supply is 94,580,159 coins and its circulating supply is 90,559,902 coins. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birake’s official website is birake.com

