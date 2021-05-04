BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

