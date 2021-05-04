Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This is a positive change from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.