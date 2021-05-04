Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECH. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

TECH opened at $426.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.80 and a 200-day moving average of $345.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $225.44 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,774,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

