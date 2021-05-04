BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. 32,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BigCommerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,393 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,009,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.