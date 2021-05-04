Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of BERY traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $66.41. 52,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.