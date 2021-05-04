Berry Data Reaches Market Cap of $13.70 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Berry Data has a market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $306,069.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $6.85 or 0.00012574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00267586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $633.52 or 0.01163131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00032114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.00731694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,324.42 or 0.99739230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

