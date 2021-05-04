Berenberg Bank Lowers Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Sell

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut Accor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

