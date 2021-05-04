Benchmark Protocol (MARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $704,895.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $41.21 million and approximately $704,895.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00084611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00070367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.00874363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,520.93 or 0.10132408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00102068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00044325 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 86,040,627 coins and its circulating supply is 26,616,510 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

