Bella Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $127.05 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00007410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $127.05 million and $38.50 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00086735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.00864054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.97 or 0.10000016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044858 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

