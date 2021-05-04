Beldex Price Tops $0.0625 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $61.25 million and $279,472.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

