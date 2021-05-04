Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

BELFB stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $221.68 million, a P/E ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

