BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

