BCS Wealth Management Sells 69,746 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 71.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,746 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,659,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 454,056 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

