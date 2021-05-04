BCS Wealth Management Sells 402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after buying an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,928.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,829,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,219,000 after buying an additional 2,736,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.