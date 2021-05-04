BCS Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

