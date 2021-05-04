BCS Wealth Management Has $354,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,371.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,201.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,928.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

