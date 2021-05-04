BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million.

NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBQ. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,295 shares of company stock worth $816,060. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.