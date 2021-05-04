Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$880.00 million and a P/E ratio of 36.28. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.