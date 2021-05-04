Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTEGF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.79.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $1.27 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

