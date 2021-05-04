Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Baxter International has raised its dividend by 56.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.
In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
