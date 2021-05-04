Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Baxter International has raised its dividend by 56.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

