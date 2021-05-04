BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. BASIC has a total market cap of $42.71 million and $4.17 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00079034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00848125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.29 or 0.09736343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00099760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.