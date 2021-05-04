Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAS. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.06 ($78.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is €70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.64. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

