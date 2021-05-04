Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBSI opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

